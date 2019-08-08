UB40 live at Maryland Hall this Sunday!

World-famous reggae stars UB40 are marking their 40th anniversary with a world tour and their first album release in over four years. As Maryland Hall also celebrates a 40 year anniversary, the region’s cultural hub couldn’t resist booking the “Red, Red Wine” hitmakers for a summer concert in Annapolis! On Sunday, August 11 at 8 pm, the band will play many of their seventeen Top 10 hit singles at Maryland Hall, including ‘Kingston Town,’ ‘Food For Thought,’ ‘One In Ten,’ ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You,’ ‘Don’t Break My Heart’ and ‘Sing Our Own Song’ and, of course, ‘Red, Red Wine,’ amongst many other fan favorites.

Featuring five of UB40’s six founding members, Robin Campbell, Brian Travers, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan, and long-time members Duncan Campbell, Martin Meredith, Lawrence Parry and Tony Mullings, the group’s 40th anniversary For the Many concert tour follows the release of their 19th studio album “For the Many.” Unfortunately, Travers is currently on hiatus from the tour due to health issues.

Content Continues Below

Co-vocalist and guitarist Robin Campbell says, “For The Many is a great mix of reggae styles, while the different artists we have collaborated with will appeal to more fans and tastes in reggae – it really is an album for the many. The tour is a continuation of our 40th year celebrations with many dates around the US so our fans from all over the USA can get to see us much more locally and up close – truly a tour for the many.”

UB40 formed in 1978, naming themselves after the unemployment benefit form, before releasing their debut album ‘Signing Off’ in August 1980 – is considered by many to be one of the greatest reggae albums ever released by a British band.

It was the start of a career that has since seen UB40 have forty UK Top 40 hit singles and – with sales of over 100 million records – seen their albums reside in the UK’s Top 75 album chart for a combined period of eleven years, making UB40 one of the most successful British groups of all-time.

For more information or tickets, visit MarylandHall.org or contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm. Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB