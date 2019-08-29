Tickets now on sale for the 52nd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival — September 7th and 8th

The Maryland Seafood Festival is back!

Enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musical talent, hands on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations and more at the 52nd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival! Come out on Sept. 7 & 8, 2019 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.

Content Continues Below

Online tickets are on sale NOW. Don’t delay. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

What’s Cooking in 2019:

Over 100 seafood menu items

29th Annual Crab Soup Cook-Off (Saturday)

Live music, TWO STAGES, ALL DAY LONG

Private, custom CABANAS

Moon Bounce rides

BMX riders stunt team

Chef cooking demos and sampling

Chesapeake Arts Village

Craft Beer & Oyster tasting

Back by popular demand – FIREWORKS!

AND SO MUCH MORE!!! Bring your family, friends, bathing suit and sunscreen to relax and enjoy a day on the bay celebrating and supporting local charities. Buy your admission, crab soup cook-off tickets and/or parking tickets in advance! Visit www.mdseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB