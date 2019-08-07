Six special themed weekends this year at the Maryland Renaissance Festival

Every one of the nine weekends of the Maryland Renaissance Festival is filled with more than 200 performers entertaining on ten stages, joust tournament field and streets of the 16th century English village filled with hand made wares and food and drink enough to fill any royal table. Six weekends include additional performers promotions for kids and Seniors or special guests to create additional themed Special Event Weekends.

August 24th and 25th – Children’s Weekend: One child aged 7 through 15 is admitted free with each adult ticket purchased. Children 6 and under are always free!

September 2nd, Monday – Seniors Day! All wise elders 62 and older are admitted free.

September 7th and 8th – Myth and Magic Weekend. A new special theme weekend exploring the folklore and legends of the British Isles. By thou further amazed by magical performances featuring sleight of hand and mind addling illusions.

September 14th and 15th – Celtic Celebration. In addition to the entertainment throughout the village additional music and merriment with a Celtic flare.

September 21st and 22nd – Romance Weekend – Saturday: a Singles Party for those 21 and older. Sunday: Renewal of Vows ceremony, all couples are welcome to reaffirm their troth to one another. Please visit the website for details.

September 28th and 29th – Pirate Weekend! Enjoy rousing special guests on stage and in taverns. Show up as your favorite pirate.

Twice during the Festival, once on a Saturday and once on a Sunday, many Court functions and stage shows will have ASL interpretation. Please visit our website and check the Entertainment postings for these and full lists of Special Guests as they become available for these theme weekends.

The first three weekends, in addition to the children and senior free dates, all tickets are reduced from August 24th through September 8th without any coupons or special purchases required. Peak season pricing begins for the weekend of September 14th and continues through October 20th. Visit www.MarylandRenaissanceFestival.com for pricing, directions, full scheduling and event info.

