Save the date for Hospice of the Chesapeake’s 17th Annual Golf Tournament

| August 29, 2019, 01:42 PM

Hospice of the Chesapeake invites all area golfers to reserve their foursome early for the nonprofit’s 17th annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Queenstown Harbor Golf Course in Queenstown, Maryland. The presenting sponsors are All Green Management and First National Bank.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and will include a full breakfast followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch on the course and an awards banquet also will be included.  Last year’s event raised more than $144,000 for the programs and services offered by the nonprofit serving Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

To reserve your foursome or to become a sponsor, contact Meg Lawton at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

