Save 6% and shop tax-free starting August 11th

Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds Marylanders that Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week begins on Sunday, August 11, and runs through Saturday, August 17.

The Comptroller once again is joining with the Maryland Retailers Association (MRA) to promote a social media contest in which two winners will receive $2,500 and $1,000 scholarships, respectively, to any Maryland university, college or trade school.

To enter the contest during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, Maryland college and trade school students simply need to:

Take a fun photo or video while shopping.

Write a catchy caption. (Be creative to catch the eye of the judges!)

Post to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #shopmdtaxfree.

Shoppers can like or follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information. MRA, which is providing the scholarships, will select the two entries that best reflect the spirit of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.

“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is a great opportunity for parents to get deals on back-to-school clothes and for anyone to refresh a tired wardrobe,” Comptroller Franchot said. “And with the scholarship contest, two creative students have an opportunity to save on school costs simply by taking a fun photo or video while shopping, write a snappy caption and post it on the official social media pages.”

From August 11-17, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less – regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time – will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free.

Comptroller Franchot will visit the following local businesses to encourage shoppers to take advantage of these savings and to participate in the contest. Details about each visit will be released several days ahead of the planned stops:

Monday, Aug. 5: Remix Recycling Co., 7022 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Wednesday, Aug. 7: John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air

Thursday, Aug. 8: Van Dyke & Bacon, 5919 York Rd., Baltimore

Tuesday, August 13: The Teal Antler, 156 W. Main St., Elkton

Wednesday, August 14: Target, 28539 Marlboro Ave., Easton

For more information on qualifying items, visit marylandtaxes.gov, email [email protected] or call 410-260-7980 (Central Maryland) or toll-free at 1-800-MD-TAXES.

