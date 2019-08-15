Rommel Harley partners with Hospice for Ride for a Cause

Motorcycles. Music. Food. Spirits. Sounds like the makings of a great Saturday in the fall. And that is exactly the reason to save the date for the First Annual Ride for a Cause, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Rommel’s Harley Davidson, 30 Hudson St., Annapolis.

Tickets are just $40 per person, with proceeds benefitting Hospice of the Chesapeake and Chesapeake Kids, a program of Hospice of the Chesapeake, that provides wraparound clinical and bereavement support and guidance for families and children.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. for a guided ride that includes a lunch stop. The group will return to the dealership by 2 p.m. where the good times continue with food, drink and live music. In the event of rain, the event will be held Nov. 9.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For tickets and details, contact Megan Lawton at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

