Rickie Lee Jones at Rams Head On Stage in October!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Rickie Lee Jones

Wednesday, October 9

8pm | $55

Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton: Songs & Stories

Saturday, October 12

1pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

Leonid & Friends Performing The Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand)

Saturday, October 19

3pm | $49.50

*All Ages Matinee

Crime of Thrones: We Kill. You Laugh.

Monday, October 21

8pm | $35

The Bros. Landreth

Tuesday, October 22

8pm | $23.50

ON SALE FRIDAY, 8/2 @ 12pm

(Presale from Wednesday, 7/31 – Friday, 8/2)

Incognito feat. Maysa

Monday, October 28

8pm | $47.50

Joseph Arthur

Sunday, November 3

1pm | $20

*All Ages Matinee

ON SALE FRIDAY, 8/2 @ 12pm

That 70s Party w. Superflydisco

Saturday, November 16

8:30pm | $28.50

*Dance Floor

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Tuesday, December 10

8pm | $45

Bruce in the USA

Friday & Saturday, January 3 & 4

8pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/10 Dan Navarro & Beth Nielsen Chapman

08/11 ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

08/13 Davy Knowles

08/14 Ten Years After

08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band

08/15 Rams Head Presents Scary Mommy at Maryland Hall

08/16 Kathy Mattea

08/17 Tyler Hilton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee

08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee

08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Deaf Scene & Heartside

08/18 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall

08/20 Die Laughing Presents a Murder Mystery: Love & Marriage & Murder

08/21 John Mayall

08/22 Yarn

08/23 Lindsey Webster

08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch

08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show

08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock

08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/28 Southern Avenue

08/29 The SteelDrivers

08/30 Kentavius Jones

08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri

09/01 The Fabulous Hubcaps

09/03 Marcia Ball

09/05 Three Dog Night

09/06 The Jerry Douglas Trio w. special guest Danny Burns

09/07 Swampcandy w. Dean Rosenthal

09/08 Don McLean

09/11 Grace Kelly

09/12 + 13 Sara Evans: Say The Words Tour

09/12 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/14 Bob Sima: Concert, Conversation and Celebration *All Ages Matinee

09/14 The Dirty Grass Players w. Pierce Edens

09/15 Robby Krieger of The Doors

09/16 In The Vane Of… The Pretenders: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Pretenders Inspired Originals

09/17 Jake Shimabukuro

09/18 Pam Tillis

09/20 The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel and special guests Street Bike Tommy & Eric Navarro

09/21 Blue Miracle & The Jello Boys: Wilmer’s Park Reunion!

09/12 Rams Head Presents Rick Wakeman: Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour at Maryland Hall

09/22 Judy Collins

09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego

09/25 Ace Frehley

09/26 Delbert McClinton

09/27 Bob Mould Solo

09/28 Gregg Karukas

09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

09/30 Greg Laswell

