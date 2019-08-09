REMINDER: Route 450 between Annapolis and Crofton to close this weekend

This weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is continuing a project to replace several drainage culverts under MD 450 (Defense Highway) between The Ridges Gateway and Crownsville Road/South Haven Road in Crownsville. This section of MD 450 will be closed beginning Friday, August 10 at 11:45 pm. until Monday, August 12 at 5 a.m.

Crews are returning for a second weekend of work to continue the replacement of aging culverts under MD 450 with new reinforced concrete pipes. When the culvert replacement is complete, crews will immediately pave and stripe the roadway. The new, larger culverts will accommodate a greater volume of water to flow under the roadway.

During the closure of MD 450, motorists will be detoured to US 50/US 301 (John Hanson Highway) and MD 424 (Davidsonville Road.) Nearly 8,000 motorists travel on this section of Defense Highway every day. MDOT SHA’s contractor for the $1 million project is Sunny Acres Landscaping, Inc. of Davidsonville.

MDOT SHA urges drivers to stay alert, focus on the road and look for highway workers, reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and equipment in the area. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready , MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov .

