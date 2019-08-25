Reminder: Crofton High School meeting tomorrow evening

Crofton Area High School Principal Kathryn Feuerherd will host a meeting for future students and parents as well as community members tomorrow to discuss her vision for the school and have those in attendance vote on their preference for a school name.

At the meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at Crofton Middle School, Mrs. Feuerherd will discuss her background and her vision for the school. There will be a question-and-answer time.

Content Continues Below

Those in attendance will also vote on a school name to be forwarded to the Board of Education for consideration. Choices on the ballot will consist of eligible names submitted by the public.

Anyone with a suggestion for the school name should send it to [email protected] by Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A vote will be taken at the meeting from eligible names received. No write-in votes will be allowed at the meeting.

Board Policy 706 states that “no school can be named for a living person nor for a person who has been deceased for less than three years.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB