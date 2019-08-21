Recovery Anne Arundel to hold remembrance for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 30th

Recovery Anne Arundel will hold their fourth annual International Overdose Day (IOAD) on Friday, August 30, 2019 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Arundel Christian Church, 710 Aquahart Road, Glen Burnie, MD. A candlelight vigil will begin at dusk.

Observed on August 31 every year, the aim of IOAD is to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury because of drug overdose and stimulate discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy.

Content Continues Below

“The overall numbers for overdose, both fatal and non-fatal are down in Anne Arundel County, however we must remain diligent” said Angel Traynor, founder and director of Serenity Sistas, Inc. She continued, “we cannot become complacent in our efforts to educate, inform and help those who are still suffering from the disease of addiction.”

In addition to the candlelight vigil the event will include comments by Anne Arundel County Police Chief Tim Altomare, Jennifer Wheeler of New Life Addictions Counseling Services, an interpretive dance performed by youth from the H20 North Clubhouse, a family member who has lost a loved one, and a person in long term recovery. The night will feature Chris McCabe of the Chrysalis House as Master of Ceremony and a memorial slide show with the names of many that we’ve lost to the disease of addiction. Members of fire, police, and crisis response teams will be present to talk to attendees.

Recovery Anne Arundel vows to raise awareness of overdose while reducing the stigma of a drug-related death. We acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have lost their lives as a result of drug overdose. Join us in embracing the family members left behind, and honoring our first responders for the services they perform daily.

To find out more about International Overdose Awareness Day, including how to purchase wristbands and badges, visit: www.overdoseday.com or recoveryannearundel.org/

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB