“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Police make arrest in Odenton rape and home invasion

| August 30, 2019, 07:15 PM

Rams Head
Zaon Emmanuel Cox

Zaon Emmanuel Cox

Earlier this week, a woman was raped in her home after a suspect broke into her home. When she screamed, he fled the scene and the Anne Arundel County Police have now made an arrest.

Throughout the week, Sex Offense Detectives were combing through the evidence recovered from the crime scene.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

In analyzing the evidence a person of interest was developed by the Anne Arundel County Latent Print Unit.

Coupled with the information from the victim, witnesses and recovered evidence the person of interest was identified as Zaon Emmanuel Cox, a twenty four year old male from the 1800 block of Graybird Court, Severn, Maryland.  He was arrested this afternoon without incident and is being held at the Jennifer Road detention Center without bail.

ARRESTED:
  • Zaon Emmanuel Cox | 24 | 1800 block Graybird Court | Severn, MD 21144
CHARGES:
  • Rape – First Degree
  • Rape – Second Degree
  • Burglary – First Degree
  • Burglary – First Degree / Home Invasion
  • Burglary – Third Degree

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here