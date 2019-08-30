Police make arrest in Odenton rape and home invasion

Earlier this week, a woman was raped in her home after a suspect broke into her home. When she screamed, he fled the scene and the Anne Arundel County Police have now made an arrest.

Throughout the week, Sex Offense Detectives were combing through the evidence recovered from the crime scene.

In analyzing the evidence a person of interest was developed by the Anne Arundel County Latent Print Unit.

Coupled with the information from the victim, witnesses and recovered evidence the person of interest was identified as Zaon Emmanuel Cox, a twenty four year old male from the 1800 block of Graybird Court, Severn, Maryland. He was arrested this afternoon without incident and is being held at the Jennifer Road detention Center without bail.

ARRESTED: Zaon Emmanuel Cox | 24 | 1800 block Graybird Court | Severn, MD 21144 CHARGES: Rape – First Degree

Rape – Second Degree

Burglary – First Degree

Burglary – First Degree / Home Invasion

Burglary – Third Degree

