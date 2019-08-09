“Herrmann
Police involved accident sends three to area shock trauma centers

| August 08, 2019, 10:42 PM

On August 8, 2019 at approximately 3:20pm, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Departments’s Southern District were responding to a personal injury crash at Solomons Island Road and Mill Swamp Road in Harwood, MD.

Officers were traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching Jessie Road in a fully marked Ford Police Explorer with lights and siren activated, when they encountered traffic that was slowed for the crash ahead. The police vehicle entered the northbound (opposing) lane, with lights and siren still activated, to pass the slowed traffic.

At this time, a Nissan Altima that was in the southbound traffic, made a U-turn directly into the path of the oncoming police vehicle, resulting in the collision.

Two police officers were both transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore via Maryland State Police helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Prince Georges Hospital Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The primary cause of the crash was the driver of the Nissan making an unsafe U-turn and failing to yield right of way to an oncoming emergency vehicle. Speed, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Vehicle 1:      2014 Nissan Altima operated by a 27-year old Churchton woman.
Vehicle 2:      2016 Ford Explorer (Police Interceptor) by an Anne Arundel County Police officer

