Police arrest man in Glen Burnie homicide

This is an update to a story that was published earlier.

During the past week Homicide detectives have conducted multiple canvasses in the area of the homicide and surrounding streets. Several witnesses were located as detectives collected digital evidence. Detectives were able to confirm that the victim, Brian Gifford, was murdered on the morning of Wednesday, July 17, 2019 which coincided with his disappearance and being reported missing. Detectives also put together that several personal items belonging to Mr. Gifford were missing from his possession and had been taken during the violent crime. With the assistance of the public coupled with digital evidence a person of interest was developed. The person of interest was identified as Inari Ramiar Molina, a twenty-four year old male with no fixed address. Detectives then executed search warrants throughout the week which included that of DNA evidence. On Friday, August 2, 2019 the Anne Arundel County Forensics Services Section worked throughout the day and evening analyzing the forensic evidence. In doing so their analysis coupled with the witness and digital evidence identified Inari Molina as the person who murdered Brian Gifford. Preliminary results of the investigation reveal the crime was a random act of violence and not a targeted incident.

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County States Attorney’s Office Homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant charging Inari Molina with First and Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault, Armed Robbery, Robbery and Reckless Endangerment. Inari Molina was already in the custody of the Anne Arundel County Detention Center after being arrested on Thursday, August 1, 2019 on unrelated crimes and for Violation of Probation where he is currently being held without bond. A detainer will be lodged in regards to the murder charges.

Even though an arrest has been made this is a very active investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police TipLine 410-222-4700.

Source : AACoPD

