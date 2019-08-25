“Herrmann
PODCAST: 6 things you should know about a Navy football game

| August 25, 2019, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

In this bonus episode we speak with Bill Givens who is the Associate Athletic Director for Operations and Championships. As he says “the ops guy.” Over this 35 minutes, we talk about six things you need to know before you head to see a Navy football game.

  1. Key games to see
  2. New policies
  3. Security
  4. Beer and BBQ (yes you can buy beer in the stadium)
  5. Venue spaces for rent
  6. And Bill’s prediction for the season!

If you need more information or to buy tickets, here’s your link!

bit.ly/NavyFB2019

