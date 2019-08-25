PODCAST: 6 things you should know about a Navy football game

In this bonus episode we speak with Bill Givens who is the Associate Athletic Director for Operations and Championships. As he says “the ops guy.” Over this 35 minutes, we talk about six things you need to know before you head to see a Navy football game.

Key games to see New policies Security Beer and BBQ (yes you can buy beer in the stadium) Venue spaces for rent And Bill’s prediction for the season!

If you need more information or to buy tickets, here’s your link!

bit.ly/NavyFB2019

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Podcast, Sports