Pianist Brian Ganz to break in new Steinway at UUCA on August 18th

Classical pianist Brian Ganz will inaugurate the newly acquired 7-foot Steinway grand piano at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA) on Sunday, August 18, at 3:00 p.m. Well-known as one of the leading pianists of his generation, Ganz is recognized for his insights into the work of Chopin and his valued performance of other classical composers. The program will include some of his favorite music selections while demonstrating the superb qualities of the Steinway. Tickets are $15 at the door only; youth 16 and under free. For information: 410-266-8044 or visit www.uuannapolis.org

Brian Ganz is a laureate of the Marguerite Long Jacques Thibaud and the Queen Elizabeth of Belgium International Piano Competitions. He has appeared as soloist with such orchestras as the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the Baltimore Symphony, National Philharmonic, the National Symphony and the City of London Sinfonia performing with conductors including Leonard Slatkin, Marin Alsop, Mstislav Rostropovich and Piotr Gajewski. Mr. Ganz and the National Philharmonic began a multiyear partnership in 2011in which he committed to perform the complete works of Chopin. The tenth installment will be heard February 1, 2020 at Strathmore with a preview on January 5, 3:00 p.m. at UUCA.

Ganz, a member of the faculty of the Peabody Conservatory and St. Mary’s College of Maryland, also serves as artistic director for the UUCA Arts in the Woods-classics series. The next Arts in the Woods concert features pianist George Bowerman on Sunday, September 1 at 3pm. Award winning Bowerman combines superb artistry with illuminating and often humorous commentary about the works he performs.

The August 18 celebratory event completes one year of fundraising to acquire a concert quality instrument which was researched and selected by Mr. Ganz. Numerous donors made the purchase possible and a special donor event will precede the concert, beginning at 2:00pm.

