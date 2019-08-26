People’s Choice: Plain and simple — Crofton High School

More than 320 people favor naming the county’s first new high school in nearly four decades Crofton High School.

The name was among 75 up for consideration at a meeting of parents and community members tonight at Crofton Middle School. In addition to the vote, Principal Kathryn Feuerherd spoke to these in attendance about her vision for the school, and introduced some of the first hires to the school staff.

Content Continues Below

In a single round of voting, 323 of the 402 people – 80.3 percent – who cast votes selected Crofton High School. The name will be forwarded to the Board of Education for formal approval in September.

James Stoddard High School finished second in the balloting with 4 votes. Seventeen other nominations received at least one vote each.

The names under consideration, which can be found here, reflected people of local, national, and international prominence, geographic regions, and area landmarks. More than 300 emails suggesting names were received.

The $135 million Crofton Area High School is Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ first new high school building since 1982. It will open for students in grades 9 and 10 in September 2020 and expand by a single grade in each of the next two years.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB