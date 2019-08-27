Paul Reed Smith, Herman’s Hermits, and Comedy all returning to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Paul Reed Smith Band

Thursday, October 3

8pm | $23.50

Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone

Sunday, November 17

4:30pm & 7:30pm | $47.50

Comedy Jam at the Ram

Wednesday, November 27

8pm | $22.50

Slim Man CD Release Party

Saturday, December 21

7:30pm | $24.50

1964 The Tribute

Sunday, December 29

7:30pm | $49.50

Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band 20th Anniversary Show

Saturday, February 1

8pm | $22

The High Kings

Sunday, March 15

8pm | $45

Uli Jon Roth

Friday, May 15

8pm | $33

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/28 Southern Avenue

08/29 The SteelDrivers

08/30 Kentavius Jones

08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri

09/01 The Fabulous Hubcaps

09/03 Marcia Ball

09/05 Three Dog Night

09/06 The Jerry Douglas Trio w. special guest Danny Burns

09/07 Swampcandy

09/08 Don McLean

09/11 Grace Kelly

09/12 + 13 Sara Evans: Say The Words Tour w. Dylan Brady

09/12 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/14 Bob Sima: Concert, Conversation and Celebration *All Ages Matinee

09/14 The Dirty Grass Players w. Pierce Edens

09/15 Robby Krieger of The Doors

09/16 In The Vane Of… The Pretenders: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Pretenders Inspired Originals

09/17 Jake Shimabukuro

09/18 Pam Tillis

09/19 R.E.I.G.N. feat Kirby Lane & Davonne D’Neil “Soul Night”

09/20 The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel and special guests Street Bike Tommy & Eric Navarro

09/21 John Splithoff *All Ages Matinee

09/21 Blue Miracle & The Jello Boys: Wilmer’s Park Reunion!

09/21 Rams Head Presents Rick Wakeman: Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour at Maryland Hall

09/22 Judy Collins

09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego

09/25 Ace Frehley

09/26 Delbert McClinton

09/27 Bob Mould Solo

09/28 Gregg Karukas

09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

09/30 Greg Laswell

