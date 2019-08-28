PARCC: County schools improve in English, slide in Math

The percentage of Anne Arundel County Public Schools students who reached the level designated as College and Career Ready (CCR) on their respective PARCC English Language Arts assessments rose more than 1.7 percentage points at all grade levels, according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) earlier this week.

The percentages rose 3.6 points in high school to 61.1 percent, 2.1 points in middle school to 48.4 percent, and 1.7 points in elementary school to 49.8 percent. At all levels, the percentage of students achieving a score of 4 or 5 – considered “proficient” by MSDE – exceeds the percentage for all students in Maryland.

Five elementary schools and two high schools saw double-digit gains in proficient test-takers. Brooklyn Park Elementary School saw a 14.6-point increase, the largest of any school. Other double-digit gains at the elementary level were seen at South Shore Elementary School (13.9 points), Cape St. Claire Elementary School (11.2 points), and Mayo and Odenton elementary schools (10.1 points.

At the high school level, Northeast High School saw an 11.3-point increase, Severna Park High School saw an 11.1-point jump, and North County High School saw gains of 7.7 points. The largest gain at the middle school level was at Crofton Middle School, which saw a 7.5-point increase. Magothy River and Arundel middle schools each saw a 6.9-point gain.

Mirroring a trend across the state, there were decreases in the percentage of students scoring proficient in math at all three levels. The decline was 0.3 points at the elementary level and the same at the middle school Algebra I levels. There was a 1.6-point decrease in middle school math, which excludes Algebra I students, and a 6-point decrease in high school Algebra I.

“Even as we transition to a new assessment, our focus remains the same – to grow children,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “These results are clear evidence that we are continuing to do that in English Language Arts, and that we – as is the case in most of the state – have more work to do in math. We also continue to have sizable gaps, particularly with regard to African-American and Hispanic students, and eradicating them remains the overarching goal of all of our schools.”

There were significant gains among individual schools. Monarch Academy (29.3 points) Marley Middle School (18.2 points), Corkran Middle School (13.0 points), and MacArthur Middle School (12.7 points) each saw double-digit increases among middle school Algebra I test-takers.

At the elementary school level, Monarch Academy increased by 9.6 points, followed by Brooklyn Park Elementary School (8.7 points), Hillsmere Elementary School (8.4 points), Cape St. Claire Elementary School (7.4 points), and Sunset Elementary School (7.3 points).

Among student groups, African-American students scoring proficient rose by 5.9 points in middle school Algebra I and 2.5 points in middle school English Language Arts. The biggest gain among schools in English Language Arts was at Corkran Middle School, which saw a 9-point increase among its African-American students, followed by Crofton Middle School (8.7 points), Marley Middle School (8.4 points), and Arundel Middle School (7.0 points).

The percentage of proficient multiracial students rose by 4.4 points in middle school English Language Arts, and the percentage of proficient Hispanic students rose by 2.8 points in the same subject.

Last year was the final year in which the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) assessments were administered. The state is moving to the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP), which will focus on the same content and utilize material developed by state educators.

