REMINDER: New “Clear Bag Policy” for Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

The US Naval Academy Athletic Association has announced a new “clear bag” policy at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium what will be enforced beginning immediately. Navy Football has their home opener at the stadium on August 31st at 3:30pm when they take on Holy Cross.

This policy was adopted to enhance public safety and make stadium access more efficient by limiting the size and style of bags carried into the stadium. The public deserves to be in a safe, secure environment. This is about both safety and improving the overall fan experience.

Permitted Items: Clear bags no larger than 12″X12″X6″, small clutch purses no larger than 4.5″X6.5″, blankets, seat cushions, diaper bags, umbrella strollers, and video cameras. All items will be inspected.

Prohibited Items: Backpacks, computer bags, purses, fanny packs, brief cases, binocular cases, camera cases, tote bags, firearms, bottles (glass or plastic), cans, thermoses, coolers, alcoholic beverages, outside food or drink, large bags, folding chairs, umbrellas, profession cameras and tripods, noise makers, hanging banners/signs/sticks, chains, illegal substances, laser pointers, clothing containing vulgar language, large strollers, fireworks, aerosol cans, pets, pepper spray, and any item deemed by management to be dangerous or inappropriate.

Below are some FAQs to make sure your bag can join you at the game!

Are all purses prohibited?

No. Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted along with the clear bags. We encourage fans not to bring any bags, but have created a policy that balances fan needs with improved public safety and convenience.

If I have special medical equipment I need to have with me at all items, where do I put that?

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a specified stadium gate designated for this purpose.

How does the policy improve public safety?

The clear bag is easily and quickly searched and greatly reduces faulty bag searches. It also supports the Department of Homeland Security’s “If you see something, say something” campaign.

How does this make it more convenient for fans?

This will enable us to move fans through our security check points much faster. There should be less time spent standing in lines at the stadium gates and fans will be able to be in their seats before kickoff.

How can I get an official bag?

The first 20,000 fans at the home opener on August 31 will receive an official Navy branded clear bag. However, any bags that fit the specifications are allowed.

Do all of my items need to fit in my clear bag?

No. Binoculars, phones, cameras, and blankets can be carried in without a bag. Cases for these items may not be brought in though.

What happens if I show up at the gate with a bag that is not permitted?

Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will be turned away from the stadium. We will be communicating more information to our fans over the next few weeks to make sure they are well-informed about this policy.

