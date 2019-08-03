New and exciting in Anne Arundel County

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has compiled a sampling of the latest additions to the Anne Arundel scene!

Attractions/Services

The U.S. Naval Academy is replacing its chapel dome with a new reddish copper color dome – in contrast to the current green patina. Once completed, it could take Mother Nature more than 20 years to weather the new copper and change it to the green patina color now adorning the Annapolis skyline.

Mike Krissoff launched the first full season of Cap’n Mike’s Full Moon Adventures in April. He provides custom charters for six aboard a traditional Chesapeake Bay Deadrise.

In June, Elaine and Dorian Walker launched FoxGlove Charters. The 93-year old, 45-foot, all-wooden cruiser accommodates six passengers.

Culinary

The U.S. Naval Academy opened 1845 Coffee Shop inside Gate 3 in May. Visitors purchase Ceremony coffee to go in the oldest standing building on the Yard.

Named after the founders’ children who have Down syndrome, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is dedicated to hiring individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities (opens in July).

Carrol’s Creek Café went totally nut free in February. It’s believed the 35-year-old Annapolis icon is the first fine dining restaurant in the region to do so.

Dangerously Delicious Pies is expected to open in fall 2019. Rodney “The Pie Man” Henry already has two pie shops in Baltimore.

After enjoying soul food at Iron Rooster’s Annapolis restaurant, individuals can walk next door for treats at the Iron Rooster General Store (opened in May).

Rico’s Tacos and Tequila Bar features a 20-beer-tap bar stocked with more than 30 specialty tequilas and handcrafted fresh cocktails (opened in May).

Accommodations

The former Loews Annapolis Hotel is being renovated and rebranded. The new owners plan to welcome guests to the Graduate Annapolis Hotel in August 2019.

Retail

Mango & Main – An extension of the online fair-trade store Shannon Riesenfeld launched three years ago, the shop features clothing and accessories from 14 countries (opened in June).

Surf’s Up Candle co-owner Bill Hunter can expertly answer candle questions – since he used to make them at the company’s New Jersey warehouse (opened in May).

