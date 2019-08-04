Napping at BWI? Now you can in a Minute Suite

The Maryland Board of Public Works today approved a contract that will bring Minute Suites, a concessionaire providing private rooms where airport passengers can relax, nap, or work before a flight or during a layover, to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The company currently has six locations in four airports.

“We work hard to provide excellent customer service and amenities for our passengers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Minute Suites will offer a private, relaxing space for our passengers to work or rest before a flight. This unique service will improve the travel experience.”

At BWI Marshall Airport, Minute Suites will offer five relaxation and workstation rooms on Concourse C. Following the contract approval today, the preliminary schedule calls for construction of the BWI Marshall Minute Suites to begin this fall.

“Minute Suites is excited to be finally landing at BWI,” said Daniel Solomon, Co-founder and Director of Minute Suites. “We look forward to serving the passengers at this busy hub airport for Southwest Airlines.”

A recent report revealed that BWI Marshall Airport has a total economic impact of $9.3 billion. BWI Marshall and its visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region. The airport’s passenger traffic grew to 27.1 million in 2018, the fourth-straight record year. BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS