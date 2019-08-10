Meetings scheduled for expanded no discharge zones in area waterways

Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis seek public comments on a joint plan to eliminate the discharge of wastewater from boats into the Annapolis Harbor and tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay.

The plan, drafted by the Severn River Association, asks the State of Maryland to name 13 creeks, coves and rivers across the County and City as “no discharge zones” (NDZ). Boaters in these zones would be required to discharge wastewater only at private or public pump-out facilities, eliminating a source of nutrient pollution to the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

“This is just common sense,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We will only be successful in protecting the Chesapeake Bay if we implement strategies to reduce pollution on land and in the water.”

“The Annapolis Harbormaster already runs an outstanding pumpout boat. Plus, there are about a dozen pumpout stations in Spa Creek and Back Creek,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “The creation of an NDZ for Annapolis and in the County will make our harbor even better.”

The Anne Arundel County Council and the City of Annapolis Council passed resolutions in 2018 to support the creation of these no discharge zones. Once complete, the application will be submitted to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources. The Department will review the application and then determine if it warrants submission to the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) for final consideration.The meetings will take place:

August 14: 7 – 8 p.m. Pip Moyer Recreation Center Meeting Room 273 Hilltop Ln, Annapolis, MD 21403

August 19 7 – 8 Anne Arundel County Police Department Southern District, 35 Stepneys Ln, Edgewater, MD 21037

Department Southern District, 35 Stepneys Ln, Edgewater, MD 21037 August 22 7 – 8 PM Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department located at 161 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146

The public is invited to attend and participate in the meetings.

For more information, contact:

Jacqueline Guild, City of Annapolis Office of Environmental Policy, 410-263-7961

Matthew Johnston, Anne Arundel County Office of the Environment, 443-699-6543

