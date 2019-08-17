MedStar Health named official medical team for Maryland Black Bears

The Maryland Black Bears (NAHL) have announced an exclusive partnership with MedStar Health. The agreement will make MedStar Health the “Official Medical Team” of the Black Bears and Team Maryland, their EHL affiliate. MedStar Health will provide Certified Athletic Training services during games, ‘Black & Blue Injury Clinics’ for participants of all affiliated programs, and on-site education seminars for staff, skaters, teams, and families that will focus on concussion management and injury prevention.

Strategically, MedStar Health is a prime example of who the Black Bears look to partner with as they enter their second season. MedStar Health has one of the premier sports medicine programs in the country and has partnerships with the Washington Capitals (NHL), Baltimore Ravens (NFL), and Baltimore Orioles (MLB). MedStar Health shares the Black Bears vision of strengthening the relationship with the Central Maryland Community, enhancing the overall hockey experience for Black Bear Nation, and most importantly ensuring the safety of the players on and off the ice.

The partnership with MedStar Health will introduce some exciting new features. During Black Bear games, a new In-Game Activity called ‘Bruno’s Play More!’ will get fans up and out of their seats, dancing with beloved mascot Bruno during the 2nd period. Bruno will also throw healthy snacks into the crowd. MedStar Health will sponsor two game nights on November 2, 2019, and March 27, 2020, where fans will receive promotional giveaways.

“Providing a high level of medical care for our players on and off the ice is paramount for the Black Bears and Team Maryland,” said Maryland Black Bears/Team Maryland President, Robyn Remick. “We’ve been very impressed by MedStar Health’s sports medicine program and professionalism. We are proud to join their prestigious list of partners and welcome MedStar Health into our Black Bears Family!”

The MedStar Health athletic training team will work with local emergency medicine providers in developing a comprehensive emergency action plan. MedStar Health provides a model of care based on best available evidence where player health and safety are a priority. Any skater associated with Piney Orchard will have expedited sports medicine services through their hotline: 888-44-SPORT.

“MedStar Health and the athletic training team are incredibly excited to partner with the Maryland Black Bears and Team Maryland,” said Director of Athletic Training Services, Kim Bosley. “We look forward to developing a strong relationship with the teams and the local community.”

