Mayor Buckley issues statement on recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton

Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours. That is where we are as a nation. The City of Annapolis is heartbroken for the victims and their families. I am heartbroken that we are doing this once again.

To the Mayors of El Paso and Dayton: your cities are strong and you will find love and community in places and ways you thought you’d never see. But I tell you from personal experience that you will never be the same. Your cities will never be the same.

You have joined others like Pittsburgh, Charleston, Parkland, Aurora, Tallahassee, Chicago, Las Vegas, Sandy Hook, and Fort Hood, just to name a few. These are cities large and small, cities full of diversity, cities with stories of economic success and struggle, cities with residents who have love in their hearts, cities both unique and similar at once. One of the similarities is too many guns.

Earlier this week we saw the President attack the City of Baltimore with his Tweets. Our nation deserves a national leader who will help us address problems and not name call.

Mayors are the ones who are on the front lines of this unique brand of domestic terrorism. We see the survivors in our everyday interactions. Local jurisdictions are the ones who truly deal with the aftermath, but we are looking to national leaders to help develop prevention strategies.

Gun violence is too prevalent in American society. It is too prevalent as we have seen in these two mass shootings in less than 24 hours. It is too prevalent in everyday gun violence that plagues innocent people through urban violence, domestic violence, and suicides.

Our deepest condolences for these losses.

