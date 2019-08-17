Man sent to shock-trauma after stabbing in HACA’s Robinwood community

A 20-year old man is at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after being stabbed multiple times early this morning in HACA’s Robinwood community.

The Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue for a reported stabbing that had occurred in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue.

Police say that the victim was stabbed in multiple locations on his body, yet his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

If anyone has any information on this assault, they are urged to contact the Annapolis City Police Department at 410-260-3439.

This story will be updated as further details become available.

