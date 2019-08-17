“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Man sent to shock-trauma after stabbing in HACA’s Robinwood community

| August 17, 2019, 10:47 AM

Rams Head

A 20-year old man is at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after being stabbed multiple times early this morning in HACA’s Robinwood community.

The Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue for a reported stabbing that had occurred in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Police say that the victim was stabbed in multiple locations on his body, yet his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

If anyone has any information on this assault, they are urged to contact the Annapolis City Police Department at 410-260-3439.

This story will be updated as further details become available.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here