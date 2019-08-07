“Herrmann
Lowther fans 10 in Baysox 4-3 win over Trenton

| August 06, 2019, 11:46 PM

Zac Lowther picked up his league leading 12th win as the Baysox overcame Trenton in a back and forth affair 4-3 at Arm & Hammer Park Tuesday night. Lowther struck out a season high ten batters in the victory.

The Baysox twice grabbed the lead in the ballgame and both times did so due to the bat of Carlos Perez. He doubled to right-center in the fifth inning to bring home the lead run pushing Bowie to a 3-2 advantage. Then tied at 3 in the seventh inning, Perez did it again. With Anderson Feliz at first base and one down, Perez hit a sharp groundball double down the left field line. Feliz came around to score and Bowie was up 4-3.

After Lowther’s six inning effort, Luis Gonzalez worked two shutout frames. He gave way to Cristian Alvarado in the 9th inning. Alvarado allowed a leadoff double on a Matt Lipka shot that hit the top of the left field wall down the line. Alvarado then struck out consecutive hitters and got Rashad Crawford to fly out to shallow left to end the game.

With the win coupled with an Erie loss in Portland, Bowie is just one game out in the Western Division chase. Lowther became just the ninth pitcher in Baysox history to register 12 or more wins in a season. Mason McCoy registered three hits on the night.

The Baysox continue their series in Trenton with a noon time start Wednesday, August 7th. LHP Alex Wells gets the start. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior to first pitch on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In Radio app by searching Baysox.

Bowie is making a push towards the Eastern League Playoffs. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

