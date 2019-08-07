Lowther fans 10 in Baysox 4-3 win over Trenton

Zac Lowther picked up his league leading 12th win as theovercame Trenton in a back and forth affair 4-3 at Arm & Hammer Park Tuesday night. Lowther struck out a season high ten batters in the victory.

The Baysox twice grabbed the lead in the ballgame and both times did so due to the bat of Carlos Perez. He doubled to right-center in the fifth inning to bring home the lead run pushing Bowie to a 3-2 advantage. Then tied at 3 in the seventh inning, Perez did it again. With Anderson Feliz at first base and one down, Perez hit a sharp groundball double down the left field line. Feliz came around to score and Bowie was up 4-3.