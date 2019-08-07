Lowther fans 10 in Baysox 4-3 win over Trenton
The Baysox twice grabbed the lead in the ballgame and both times did so due to the bat of Carlos Perez. He doubled to right-center in the fifth inning to bring home the lead run pushing Bowie to a 3-2 advantage. Then tied at 3 in the seventh inning, Perez did it again. With Anderson Feliz at first base and one down, Perez hit a sharp groundball double down the left field line. Feliz came around to score and Bowie was up 4-3.
With the win coupled with an Erie loss in Portland, Bowie is just one game out in the Western Division chase. Lowther became just the ninth pitcher in Baysox history to register 12 or more wins in a season. Mason McCoy registered three hits on the night.
The Baysox continue their series in Trenton with a noon time start Wednesday, August 7th. LHP Alex Wells gets the start. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior to first pitch on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In Radio app by searching Baysox.
