LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Holy Cross | August 31, 2019, 3:30pm

| August 31, 2019, 02:03 PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and Holy Cross will meet for the first time on the gridiron when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000). Kickoff is set for 3:33 pm.

Navy is 10-1 (.909) in home openers under head coach Ken Niumatalolo with its only loss a 31-24 decision against Rutgers in 2014. The Mids own wins over Towson, LA Tech, Georgia Southern, Delaware (twice), VMI, Colgate, Fordham, Tulane and Memphis.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:12 pm.

Saturday’s flyby will feature two Boeing F/A-18 Hornets from the “Salty Dogs” of VX-23 based out of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. Piloting the lead aircraft will be Lt. Matthew Dickens, USNA Class of 2009 with Weapons Systems Officer Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Tantillo, USNA Class of 2008. The wing aircraft will be piloted by Lt. Jonathan Larsen, USNA Class of 2009 with Weapons Systems Officer Lt. Alan Helm, USNA Class of 2009. The Salty Dogs are responsible for test and evaluation of the Navy and Marine Corps’ fixed wing tactical aircraft and their associated weapon systems.

Joe Bellino’s #27 will be placed on the turf at the 27-yard line at both ends of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium facing Navy’s sideline as a tribute and in memory of the 1960 Heisman Trophy winner, who passed away on March 27. Bellino was Navy’s first Heisman Trophy winner and the first to have his number retired.

GAME COVERAGE

  • CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak and Randy Cross upstairs and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the sidelines.

  • Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates.  Photos of the action will be handled for us by  Annalise Dietz!

