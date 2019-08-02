Lightning strike likely cause of Riva blaze

At 3:40pm on August 1, the Anne Arundel County Fired Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of Pike Drive in Riva (Riva Farms) for a house fire. Several neighbors saw smoke and called 911.

First arriving firefighters found a one-story, single-family home with heavy smoke coming from the eaves and roof. They brought a fire in the attic area of the home under control in about 20 minutes. The Red Cross is assisting three adults and two children who have been displaced as a result of the fire. The home was equipped with functioning smoke alarms that were activated.

Images courtesy of Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Damage estimate to the home is $100,000 and the preliminary cause is a direct lightning strike. A severe storm had just moved through the area.

The blaze brought 4 firefighters from both Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City to the scene and there were no reported injuries.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB