Legacy Business Spotlight: Post Haste Printing & Mailing

| August 10, 2019, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

36 years! It started out as a small private mailbox service on Church Circle has expanded several times and now is powerhouse for printing and mailing in the region.

Post Haste Printing & Mailing can handle your printing needs if you need 25 copies of your kid’s latest book report. They can also handle a custom magazine sent to everyone in Anne Arundel County that only has one vowel in their last name. Talk about full service! And that is no exaggeration.

Have a listen as we speak with Jack Ellis about the challenges and capabilities that technology has brought to his business and hear how Nordstrom and J. Jill screwed up in a big way! Thinking of running for office–Jack has some insight there as well.

Up next Saturday: The Rams Head Group!

Rams Head

