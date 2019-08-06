Laura C. Siemers-Kennedy joins Barton & Loguidice

Barton & Loguidice (B&L) announces Laura C. Siemers-Kennedy, P.E., BCEE has joined the Water/Wastewater group as Managing Engineer in the firm’s Annapolis, MD office.

A current resident of Anne Arundel County, MD, Siemers-Kennedy received her B.S. and M.E. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University. She is a native of Houston, TX.

Content Continues Below

Siemers-Kennedy is a Licensed Professional Engineer in Maryland and D.C. with 13 years of experience in hydraulic modeling, master planning, and design engineering. Her project experience spans the Mid-Atlantic region and the globe, having served clients in Maryland, D.C., Delaware, Virginia, New York and Australia.

Siemers-Kennedy is a Board Certified Environmental Engineer (BCEE) with the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists (AAEES), as well as a member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA)/Chesapeake Section.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS