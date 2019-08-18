“Herrmann
K&B True Value announces their annual Cash for Schools

| August 18, 2019, 06:44 PM

Once again, K&B True Value in Annapolis is offering an opportunity for schools in the area to earn some big dollars!

For every donation that a customer makes K&B True Value will match it dollar-for-dollar, 100% up to $5000. So, the next time you need propane, paint gardening supplies, those great caramels by the checkout, light bulbs, or pretty much anything for your home…be sure to head to K&B and help out our local schools!  Teachers should not have to fund their classrooms–this will help!

The program runs from August 19, 2019 through October 31, 2019!

