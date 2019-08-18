K&B True Value announces their annual Cash for Schools

Once again, K&B True Value in Annapolis is offering an opportunity for schools in the area to earn some big dollars!

For every donation that a customer makes K&B True Value will match it dollar-for-dollar, 100% up to $5000. So, the next time you need propane, paint gardening supplies, those great caramels by the checkout, light bulbs, or pretty much anything for your home…be sure to head to K&B and help out our local schools! Teachers should not have to fund their classrooms–this will help!

Content Continues Below

The program runs from August 19, 2019 through October 31, 2019!

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB