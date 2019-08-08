It’s a Corvette weekend in Annapolis!

It is a Corvettes fans weekend on West Street in downtown Annapolis this weekend.

The fun starts on Saturday evening August 10th with a Corvette Fans Happy Hour from 5-7pm on the rooftop of Metropolitan Kitchen. In front of the restaurant you will see about a dozen Corvettes. The public is invited to meet corvette owners and enjoy a rare weekend Happy Hour event.

Saturday morning starts off at 830am with a Corvette Fans Brunch at Stan and Joe’s Saloon on West Street. They will have a special breakfast buffet in the morning and will be donating 20% of brunch sales to the Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region.

At 9am the main event event starts as over 75 Corvettes fill the first block of historic West Street in Downtown Annapolis.

This third annual event has become a regional favorite show to attend. Bring your cameras, and meet the owners. You will see everything from perfectly restored classic Corvettes to todays newest Corvettes. This event raises thousands of dollars each year for The Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region, a local non-profit.

Spectator Admission is free and free Annapolis Parking for spectators until 4pm is next to the event at John Whitmore Garage 25 Clay Street.

