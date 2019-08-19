Hyatt Commercial takes over the reins at the Tate Building on West Street

Hyatt Commercial is pleased to announce that they have been retained to provide property management services to the Tate Building located at 1730 West Street in Annapolis. Hyatt Commercial will be providing services to include lease management, reporting, maintenance and emergency service management.

Content Continues Below

The Tate Building is a new construction Class A Office Building with unique architecture that captures the maritime industrial feel of the Annapolis Design District. The building was designed by Award Winning Hammond Wilson Architects and was the first Annapolis Office Building to achieve LEED Certification. Commenting on the new property, Joe Brown, Senior Vice President of Property Management for Hyatt Commercial, remarked, “We are excited to add the Tate Building to our property management portfolio. It is a highly visible and first-rate property. We look forward to providing top notch service to make it a property of choice for tenants. “

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS