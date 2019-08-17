Hospice to offer grief support specifically for men

Many men spent their boyhoods being told not to cry, to “toughen up,” or that they needed to be the “Man of the House”. In the wake of the death of a loved one, men may feel the need to put on a brave, stoic public face, denying the grief they feel. That is why Chesapeake Life Center is starting a new Men’s Monthly Support Group.

The group is offered only to adult males and will be facilitated by a male counselor. Chesapeake Life Center Director Susan Coale said studies show many men are more apt to share with other men, especially if they are experiencing similar losses. “We hope that men who feel uncomfortable sharing in mixed company will feel more at home knowing that other men in the room are going through some of the same feelings they are experiencing.”

This group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, beginning Sept. 3, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. Together, participants will navigate through the emotional, mental and everyday struggles of the grieving process.

Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in this group. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or by emailing [email protected].

