Hogan announces more than $86M in scholarships for upcoming year

Governor Larry Hogan recently announced that the Office of Student Financial Assistance (OSFA) awarded approximately 46,000 students more than $86 million to attend one of Maryland’s postsecondary institutions.

“These scholarships will provide thousands of Marylanders with access to affordable higher education, helping to keep our students prepared for the jobs of the 21st century,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration remains committed to funding higher education opportunities so Marylanders can take advantage of all the opportunities our state has to offer.”

The money, which will be used by students in the 2019-2020 academic year, comes from the Howard P. Rawlings Educational Excellence Awards (EEA) Program, comprised of the Educational Assistance Grant and Guaranteed Access Grant programs.

“The EEA program is the state’s largest need-based aid program, providing financial assistance to Maryland students with the greatest financial need,” said Dr. James D. Fielder, the Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary. “Governor Hogan continues to show his ongoing commitment to increasing student success with less debt by providing funding and offering innovative solutions that positively impact our students and graduates.”

Of the 46,000 awards, 2,800 received an award that covers 100% of their financial need, with a maximum award amount up to $19,100.

Other grant and scholarship awards in other programs will be announced as they are awarded by OSFA during mid to late summer.

Each year, OSFA is responsible for granting awards to more than 60,000 students in state grant and scholarship programs, with this year’s expenditure totaling $136 million.

