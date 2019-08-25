Herb’s strong start leads to Baysox 4-3 win on Fan Appreciation Day

Tyler Herb cruised through seven innings to help the Bowie Baysox earn a series win and a 4-3 victory over the Altoona Curve in front of 5,649 at Prince George’s Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Baysox (43-21) started their home finale on the right foot, scoring one run to take an early first-inning lead. Ryan McKenna grounded a one-out double down the left field line and advanced to third on an Anderson Feliz fly ball to right field. With Jesse Valentin at the plate, starter Beau Sulser unleashed a wild pitch to allow McKenna to race home for the game’s first run.

Bowie continued their early offense with a second run in the second inning. T.J. Nichting sent a towering double to the right-center field gap for the third hit of the inning after Mason McCoy and Brett Cumberland each singled.

The hosts doubled their lead with two runs in the fourth inning to increase the advantage to 4-0. McKenna sent a RBI double to the left-center field gap to score Cedric Mullins on the second two-bagger of the afternoon for the center fielder. One batter later, Anderson Feliz lined a RBI single past a lunging Adrian Valerio at second base to easily plate McKenna.

Defensively, Herb shined on the mound, earning his fourth win of the Double-A season by allowing two unearned runs over seven innings of work. The righty retired 12 in a row after Mullins threw Brett Pope out at the plate to end the first inning and allowed just two batters to reach third base.

Altoona (29-35) scored three runs in the eighth inning, but the duo of Luis Gonzalez and Cristian Alvarado shut the door from the Bowie bullpen, the latter tossing a perfect ninth inning to earn his 11th save of the season.

Bowie heads on the road for the final eight games of the regular season, starting with a four-game series against Eastern Division-leading Reading. First pitch from Pennsylvania is set for 6:45 p.m., with RHP Cody Sedlock on the bump for the Baysox.

