Herb dominates for Baysox in win over Richmond

Tyler Herb allowed just two hits over 7.0 one-run innings as the Baysox took the series opener from Richmond by a score of 4-1 on Friday evening.

In his third start since returning from Triple-A Norfolk, Herb was excellent for Bowie, earning his second win of the season. In the three starts since rejoining the Baysox, Herb is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and has allowed just five hits in 19.0 innings.

Bowie’s offense got started in the top of the second inning. Carlos Perez led off the inning with a single and was doubled home by Jesmuel Valentin, giving the Baysox a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Cedric Mullins stole second base after reaching on a fielder’s choice. Anderson Feliz followed with an RBI double, extending the Bowie advantage to 2-0.

The Flying Squirrels got a run on a solo home run in the bottom of the third from Zach Houchins, cutting the score to 2-1. The score held there in until the fifth, when the Baysox put up two runs to lengthen their lead. Mason McCoy led off the inning with a walk and moved to third on a single from Cedric Mullins. Feliz then singled, driving in McCoy to make it 3-1. Perez followed with an RBI groundout to bring in Mullins and extend the lead to 4-1.

Francisco Jimenez tossed a scoreless eighth and Cristian Alvarado recorded the final three outs of the night to pick up his sixth save of the season.

The Baysox and Flying Squirrels will play a doubleheader on Saturday in Richmond. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Dean Kremer and Cody Sedlock will start the two games for Bowie.

