HeimLantz named one of best firms to work for by Accounting Today magazine

HeimLantz has once again been named as one of the 2019 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for. Accounting Today has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. “We are incredibly proud to receive this award for the 5th year in a row,” said Carter Heim, CEO. “Having this designation is a testament to the wonderful people who work for this firm. I consider myself very lucky to have a group of individuals commitment to making lives better in our community.”

This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 firms.

To be considered for participation, firms had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Must be an accounting firm.

Have a facility in the United States;

Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the United States;

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year

Firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top firms and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

“The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession,” said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. “They are outstanding places to build a career.”

For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.

