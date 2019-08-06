Heads up, incoming Plebe parents this weekend

The Naval Academy Class of 2023 will reunite with their families after noon meal formation Friday, Aug. 9. This is the first opportunity plebes will have to spend time with their families and friends since they began Plebe Summer approximately six weeks ago on Induction Day, June 27.

Plebe Summer is a challenging six weeks of basic midshipmen training. During this time, plebes have no access to TV, movies, the internet or music, and restricted access to cell phones. They are permitted to make only three calls during Plebe Summer.

Approximately 3,000 family members and friends are anticipated to visit the Academy during this three-day weekend which marks the end of Plebe Summer. Parents will have an opportunity to learn about their son/daughter’s new life as a midshipman at the Naval Academy.

Parents can participate in activities such as:

Touring the Yard and the dorm rooms in Bancroft Hall.

Eating a meal in the midshipmen cafeteria, King Hall.

Watching a dress parade on Worden Field Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8:30 a.m.

Meeting with Naval Academy faculty and staff members.

Locations on the yard will also be open for general visiting including: Nimitz Library; the Chapel and the crypt of John Paul Jones; Armel- Leftwich Visitor Center and Gift Shop; and the Naval Academy Museum.

Plebes will have opportunities for town liberty Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about Plebe Summer, visit www.usna.edu/PlebeSummer/, for more information about the U.S. Naval Academy visit, www.usna.edu or visit their Facebook page.

