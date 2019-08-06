Glen Burnie motorcycle crash claims life of Parkville man

Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in which one person died last evening (August 4) in Anne Arundel County.

At about 7:55 p.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded on a report of a motorcycle crash in the area of Interstate-695 at Maryland Route 2 in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Content Continues Below

The driver of the motorcycle, Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville, Maryland was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to a preliminary investigation, alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB