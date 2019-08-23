Glen Burnie man pleads guilty to killing uncle, sentenced to 25 years

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Devin L. Peele, 27, of Glen Burnie, entered a plea of guilty to one count of first degree murder for killing his uncle, Stephen Peele. He was sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended by the Honorable Glenn L. Klavans. Peele, who suffers from various mental health issues was recommended by the court to the Patuxent Institute division of the Maryland Department of Corrections to receive psychiatric treatment during his sentence.

“Devin Peele could have walked away several times from this attack, he knew what he was doing was wrong at the time, but chose to continue his vicious assault on his uncle,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of the victim and the defendant – who are one and the same – during this challenging time and I am thankful for the Assistant State’s Attorneys who prosecuted this case.”

On August 15, 2018, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 200 block of Thompson Avenue, E. to check the well-being of Stephen Peele. The caller believed Stephen Peele, later identified as the victim, was in distress because it appeared that he was being assaulted by his nephew Devin Peele. Both men lived at the address along with Peele’s mother.

Upon arrival, the police officers located the victim under a refrigerator covered in a pool of blood. Shortly thereafter, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. A dumbbell and microwave were located on the floor by the victim’s feet. Devin Peele was located inside the house and was the only other occupant. Devin Peele admitted to police he was arguing with his uncle and the verbal argument escalated. He began to assault the victim by punching him, throwing a dumbbell, a vase and microwave. He then overturned the refrigerator on top of the victim while he laid on the ground.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Terri Morse and Glen Neubauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.



