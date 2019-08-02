Glen Burnie man admits to setting fire to his own home

On Wednesday, July 31st, at 450am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 635 Binsted Road in Glen Burnie.

First arriving firefighters reported fire around a window on the front of the one-story, single-family dwelling located on Binsted Road. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes. Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit have determined that the fire is incendiary (not accidental) in nature.

Damage is estimated to be $30,000. One smoke alarm was present in the home; it did not activate because it was missing a battery.

While on the scene, an unidentified male approached firefighters and said he started the fire. The information was promptly relayed to the Anne Arundel County Police. County Police were able to locate and identify the person as the homeowner.

Dennis A. Bouyer, 58 was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Arson and Reckless Endangerment and released on his own recognizance.

Mr. Bouyer was the only occupant of the home and the home is not habitable as a result of the fire.

In May of this year, the bank began foreclosure proceedings on the home. On On July 30, 2019 at 12:33pm, Bouyer was cited by Maryland State Police for driving while under the influence (and other charges) in Annapolis at West Street and the ramp to EB Route 50. And on July 31st at 11:56am (7 hours after the fire) a domestic violence protective order was issued agains Bouyer stating that he is not abuse, contact, or enter the residence of the plaintiff (courts do not release the name of plaintiffs), shall stay away from plaintiff’s place of employment and to surrender all firearms. This is the Maryland Red Flag Law.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB