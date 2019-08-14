Gilbert Gottfried and the final performance for Free Range Improv at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
R.E.I.G.N. feat Kirby Lane & Davonne D’Neil “Soul Night”
Thursday, September 19
8pm | $15
Los Straitjackets
Monday, November 4
8pm | $25
Kevin Griffin: Anywhere You Go Tour
Wednesday, November 20
8pm | $32
John 5 & The Creatures: Invasion Tour 2019
Thursday, November 21
8pm | $29.50
Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour
Sunday, November 24
8pm | $45
Free Range Improv Comedy
Monday, December 2
8pm | $19.50
John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon
Wednesday, December 4
8pm | $30
Heidi Newfield of Trick Pony
Sunday, December 8
7pm | $35
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Wednesday, January 15
8pm | $59.50
Gilbert Gottfried
Thursday, January 16
8pm | $39.50
Content Continues Below
UPCOMING SHOWS:
08/14 Ten Years After
08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band
08/15 Rams Head Presents Scary Mommy at Maryland Hall
08/16 Kathy Mattea
08/17 Tyler Hilton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee
08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee
08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Deaf Scene & Heartside
08/18 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall
08/20 Die Laughing Presents a Murder Mystery: Love & Marriage & Murder
08/21 John Mayall
08/22 Yarn w. Conor & The Wild Hunt
08/23 Lindsey Webster
08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch
08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show
08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee
08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock
08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive
08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall
08/28 Southern Avenue
08/29 The SteelDrivers
08/30 Kentavius Jones
08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri
09/01 The Fabulous Hubcaps
09/03 Marcia Ball
09/05 Three Dog Night
09/06 The Jerry Douglas Trio w. special guest Danny Burns
09/07 Swampcandy w. Dean Rosenthal
09/08 Don McLean
09/11 Grace Kelly
09/12 + 13 Sara Evans: Say The Words Tour w. Dylan Brady
09/12 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall
09/14 Bob Sima: Concert, Conversation and Celebration *All Ages Matinee
09/14 The Dirty Grass Players w. Pierce Edens
09/15 Robby Krieger of The Doors
09/16 In The Vane Of… The Pretenders: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Pretenders Inspired Originals
09/17 Jake Shimabukuro
09/18 Pam Tillis
09/19 R.E.I.G.N. feat Kirby Lane & Davonne D’Neil “Soul Night”
09/20 The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel and special guests Street Bike Tommy & Eric Navarro
09/21 Blue Miracle & The Jello Boys: Wilmer’s Park Reunion!
09/21 Rams Head Presents Rick Wakeman: Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour at Maryland Hall
09/22 Judy Collins
09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego
09/25 Ace Frehley
09/26 Delbert McClinton
09/27 Bob Mould Solo
09/28 Gregg Karukas
09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
09/30 Greg Laswell
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB