Gilbert Gottfried and the final performance for Free Range Improv at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

R.E.I.G.N. feat Kirby Lane & Davonne D’Neil “Soul Night”

Thursday, September 19

8pm | $15

Los Straitjackets

Monday, November 4

8pm | $25

Kevin Griffin: Anywhere You Go Tour

Wednesday, November 20

8pm | $32

John 5 & The Creatures: Invasion Tour 2019

Thursday, November 21

8pm | $29.50

Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour

Sunday, November 24

8pm | $45

Free Range Improv Comedy

Monday, December 2

8pm | $19.50

John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon

Wednesday, December 4

8pm | $30

Heidi Newfield of Trick Pony

Sunday, December 8

7pm | $35

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Wednesday, January 15

8pm | $59.50

Gilbert Gottfried

Thursday, January 16

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/14 Ten Years After

08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band

08/15 Rams Head Presents Scary Mommy at Maryland Hall

08/16 Kathy Mattea

08/17 Tyler Hilton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee

08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee

08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Deaf Scene & Heartside

08/18 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall

08/20 Die Laughing Presents a Murder Mystery: Love & Marriage & Murder

08/21 John Mayall

08/22 Yarn w. Conor & The Wild Hunt

08/23 Lindsey Webster

08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch

08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show

08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock

08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/28 Southern Avenue

08/29 The SteelDrivers

08/30 Kentavius Jones

08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri

09/01 The Fabulous Hubcaps

09/03 Marcia Ball

09/05 Three Dog Night

09/06 The Jerry Douglas Trio w. special guest Danny Burns

09/07 Swampcandy w. Dean Rosenthal

09/08 Don McLean

09/11 Grace Kelly

09/12 + 13 Sara Evans: Say The Words Tour w. Dylan Brady

09/12 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/14 Bob Sima: Concert, Conversation and Celebration *All Ages Matinee

09/14 The Dirty Grass Players w. Pierce Edens

09/15 Robby Krieger of The Doors

09/16 In The Vane Of… The Pretenders: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Pretenders Inspired Originals

09/17 Jake Shimabukuro

09/18 Pam Tillis

09/19 R.E.I.G.N. feat Kirby Lane & Davonne D’Neil “Soul Night”

09/20 The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel and special guests Street Bike Tommy & Eric Navarro

09/21 Blue Miracle & The Jello Boys: Wilmer’s Park Reunion!

09/21 Rams Head Presents Rick Wakeman: Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour at Maryland Hall

09/22 Judy Collins

09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego

09/25 Ace Frehley

09/26 Delbert McClinton

09/27 Bob Mould Solo

09/28 Gregg Karukas

09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

09/30 Greg Laswell

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

