FISH Tank incubator to launch on Monday in Annapolis

On Monday, August 5, 2019 at noon, the Mayor’s office, in collaboration with Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department, will host the launch of Future Initiatives Sustaining Humanity (F.I.S.H.) Tank at Stanton Center. The F.I.S.H. Tank is a neighborhood-driven community incubator, developed by The Mayor’s Office of Community Engagement.

Monday through Friday, the following education and resources will be available to F.I.S.H. Tank participants:

Micro-Biz Monday (small business/ startup workshops)

Transition Tuesday (re-entry resources)

Wellness Wednesday (recovery referral services/ peer support)

Training Thursday (professional development trainings)

Fish Fry-Day (co-operative business networking)

The Stanton Community Center is located at 92 W. Washington St., Annapolis MD, 21409.

“The City has been working to bring resources to residents in a way that yields long-term benefits,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Each component of F.I.S.H. Tank is designed to deliver results.”

The mission of the incubator is to offer free and low-cost empowerment workshops and trainings, as well as referrals to human service agencies. Bring business cards and network with local entrepreneurs and business owners. Light food and refreshments will be provided.

