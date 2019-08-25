“Herrmann
Erik Evans honored for work in Arts District with General Assembly citation

| August 25, 2019, 10:49 AM

Erik EvansErik Evans was recognized with a Maryland General Assembly Official Citation by Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegate Alice Cain, and Delegate Shaneka Henson. It recognizes the Annapolis Arts District work in the community doing greening initiatives and community stewardship projects in The City Of Annapolis’ Clay Street community.

This spring the Annapolis Arts District re-landscaped West Washington and Clay Streets around the Whitmore Parking Garage in partnership with Anne Arundel County with funding from the Keep Maryland Beautiful program. The arts district has also been funding arts programs this summer at the Stanton Center with funding support from the Anne Arundel County Arts Council.

The Annapolis Arts District with support from the Mayland State Arts Council has offered to fund $10k to the City of Annapolis for wayfinding signage to public parking garages, Banneker Douglass Museum, Civil Rights Memorial, Bates Legacy Center, Stanton Center and Maryland Hall.

This fall additional beautification projects by the Annapolis Arts District are planned around the new mural on the corner of Calvert and Northwest Streets and the Calvert Street entrance area of the Gotts Court Garage. The fall projects are being done in partnership with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership with funding provided by BGE.

