Erik Evans honored for work in Arts District with General Assembly citation

Erik Evans was recognized with a Maryland General Assembly Official Citation by Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegate Alice Cain, and Delegate Shaneka Henson. It recognizes the Annapolis Arts District work in the community doing greening initiatives and community stewardship projects in The City Of Annapolis’ Clay Street community.

This spring the Annapolis Arts District re-landscaped West Washington and Clay Streets around the Whitmore Parking Garage in partnership with Anne Arundel County with funding from the Keep Maryland Beautiful program. The arts district has also been funding arts programs this summer at the Stanton Center with funding support from the Anne Arundel County Arts Council.