Encore Rocks returning to Maryland Hall for the fall

Whether you have sung your entire life or have not sung for quite a few years— whatever your level of experience— singing with Encore Creativity for Older Adults will mold you into a polished choral ensemble member, ready to perform!

Encore is the largest choral music program for older adults in the country! Encore’s mission is to provide an excellent and accessible artistic environment for older adults, 55 and over, regardless of experience or ability, who seek arts education and performance opportunities under a professional artist. No auditions are required to sing. Singers learn vocal technique, proper breathing and posture, and music literacy. They are energized and delighted by weekly rehearsals with a professional conductor and performances at prestigious and high-visible locations. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Content Continues Below

Registration is open for the Fall 2019 session of Encore ROCKS Annapolis. Singers age 55+ are invited to join this ensemble of 60+ others performing excellent choral arrangements of rock-n-roll music you know and love. We welcome singers from Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and beyond.

Jeffrey Dokken conducts Encore ROCKS Annapolis. Encore is privileged to have this distinguished conductor as the Director of the entire Encore ROCKS program. Mr. Dokken has served as an Encore conductor since 2013 and is a vibrant conductor composer and musician. Over the past decade, he has performed throughout the United States and abroad, and in some venues such as the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and many others. Mr. Dokken has also had the distinct pleasure of conducting in The White House in Washington, D.C. as part of “Holidays at The White House.”

The semester fee is $175 for weekly rehearsals, sheet music, practice CD, and performances. The Encore Chorale repertoire includes traditional and secular holiday music.

For further information: visit the website,www.encorecreativity.org, send inquiry to [email protected], or call (301) 261-5747.

Auditions are not required. All levels of experience are welcome. The rehearsal CD is an excellent tool to learn your part. Singers may be seated for rehearsals and performances. Encore singers rehearse each week in preparation for FREE performances in December including a FREE holiday performance in the Concert Hall of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. on December 26, 2019!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB