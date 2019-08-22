“Herrmann
Eastport Royal Farms robbed last evening, Annapolis man charged with armed robbery

| August 22, 2019, 08:44 AM

Philip Hyman

On August 21, 2019 at approximately 915pm, the Annapolis Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Royal Farms convenience store on Sixth Street in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis.

The adult female clerk reported that a man entered the store confronted her and implied he had a handgun. The suspect threatened to shoot the clerk if she didn’t give him money.

The victim complies and the suspect took money and fled the area.

Officers received information that a man matching the suspect’s description was in the 1100 block of Madison St. in the Harbor House community.

Officers responded and located Philip Hyman, 42, of the 1100 block of Medgar Evers Street in Annapolis. Hyman was identified as the suspect. According to electronic court records, Hyman’s only brushes with law enforcement are an open traffic citation from 2001 and a drug charges in 1996 that were dismissed.

No handgun was located.

Hyman was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first and second degree assault and theft. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

