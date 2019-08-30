Eastport man arrested for attempted murder after firing shots into crowd at Cancun Cantina

On August 28, 2019 at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded for a report of gunshots in the area of the Cancun Cantina located at 7501 Old Telegraph Road in Hanover.

Upon arrival officers observed a large crowd of people outside the establishment. Witnesses reported that there was an altercation outside the business which resulted in an assault and several gunshots being fired.

While officers were still at the scene they received information of an adult male victim who was at an area hospital being treated for a non-life threatening sharp force injury. Officers learned that this victim was assaulted and injured during the commotion at the Cancun Cantina. The victim was able to flee the assault and obtain transportation to the hospital.

There were no reports of injury from gunfire in this incident. There were three reports of parked unoccupied vehicles being struck by rounds that were fired.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect who fired a weapon during the incident. He was located by detectives on August 29, 2019 and arrested and charged. This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.

Arrested:

Eric Craig Brown Jr. | 22 | 200 block of Eastern Avenue | Annapolis, MD 21403

Charges:

ATT 1ST DEG. MURDER

ATT 2ND DEG. MURDER

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

HANDGUN ON PERSON

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

