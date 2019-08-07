Delegate Cain names new Chief of Staff

Delegate Alice Cain today announced David Duba as her new chief of staff.

“I am thrilled to have David leading my staff team,” said Delegate Cain. “David brings passion for public service, with deep commitment to improving education policies in ways that benefit all students.” Duba has dedicated his career to education, most recently teaching at Bowie High School. He also has experience working as a political consultant and has worked for Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk and Senator Jim Rosapepe.

“I believe in Delegate Cain and her vision for improving the lives of everyone in our community,” Duba said. “I’m especially excited to bring my expertise from the classroom as we develop policy ideas related to the Kirwan legislation next year.”

Duba joins three veterans of Cain’s office who have been with her since the beginning of her term: Legislative Assistant and Scholarship Manager Keanuu Smith-Brown; Legislative Intern Andrew Hill; and Annapolis High School Intern Kennedy Smith.

Duba replaces Erin Snell, also a former teacher, who was recently named Executive Director of Charting Careers, a local nonprofit that grew out of Box of Rain and works to break the cycle of poverty in Annapolis by mentoring vulnerable youth.

