“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

DELAYED: Annapolis Police recover long gun in HACA’s Harbour House on Tuesday

| August 16, 2019, 01:03 PM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Madison Street in HACA’s Harbour House community on Tuesday, August 13th at 1130am for a report of a gun which was left in the open.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On arrival, officers found and recovered a long gun that had been left in the open. The gun was wrapped in fabric with a box of ammunition.

NOTE: Due to a technical problem, this story did not post on Wednesday. 

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here