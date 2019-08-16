DELAYED: Annapolis Police recover long gun in HACA’s Harbour House on Tuesday
The Annapolis Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Madison Street in HACA’s Harbour House community on Tuesday, August 13th at 1130am for a report of a gun which was left in the open.
On arrival, officers found and recovered a long gun that had been left in the open. The gun was wrapped in fabric with a box of ammunition.
NOTE: Due to a technical problem, this story did not post on Wednesday.
